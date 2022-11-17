US Markets
Macy's raises full-year profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

November 17, 2022 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Macy's Inc M.N raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for high-end suits, gowns and beauty products as wealthier shoppers were undeterred by inflation.

The department store chain said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted profit of $4.07 to $4.27 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4 to $4.20.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

