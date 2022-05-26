Macy's raises full-year profit forecast
May 26 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for apparel from consumers returning to work and social events, even as red-hot inflation saps consumer spending power for discretionary products.
The company said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.53 to $4.95, compared with its previous forecast of $4.13 to $4.52.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
