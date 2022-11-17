Macy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand

Adds details on results, background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Macy's Inc M.N raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday on resilient demand for high-end suits, gowns and beauty products as wealthier shoppers were undeterred by inflation.

Shares of the company rose 5% to $20.75 in premarket trading.

Like other retailers, Macy's has introduced more discounts to clear excess stock of casual and athleisure apparel, while luxury goods sales has held up relatively well.

European high fashion companies including Hermes HRMS.PA and Pernod Ricard PERP.PA have said they would continue to raise prices heading into the crucial holiday season, signaling no fear of any slowdown in demand from the wealthy.

The department store chain said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted profit of $4.07 to $4.27 per share compared with its previous forecast of $4 to $4.20.

Net sales at the department store chain fell to $5.23 billion in the third quarter ended Oct, 29 compared with $5.44 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.