Macy's raises $4.5 billion through asset-based credit, bonds

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Macy's Inc said on Monday it raised a total of $4.5 billion, including $3.15 billion in asset-based credit, as the department store chain tries to navigate through the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations, purchase new inventory as stores reopen and repay upcoming debts in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

The raised funding includes a previously announced $1.3 billion of bond offering.

