Macy's quarterly sales drop smaller than expected

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Macy's M.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by healthy inventory that cushioned a declining consumer spending.

The U.S. department store operator's net sales fell 7.1% to $4.86 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, while analysts' had estimated a 7.9% drop to $4.82 billion, according to LSEG data.

