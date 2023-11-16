News & Insights

Macy's quarterly sales drop smaller than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 16, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Macy's M.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by healthy inventory that cushioned a declining consumer spending.

The U.S. department store operator's net sales fell 7.1% to $4.86 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, while analysts' had estimated a 7.9% drop to $4.82 billion, according to LSEG data.

