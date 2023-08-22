Macy's quarterly profit drops on higher discounts

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Macy's M.N posted a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, dragged down by heavy discounting and elevated promotion to clear spring and early summer merchandise.

The department store chain logged an adjusted net income of $71 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $277 million, or $1 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.