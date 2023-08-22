News & Insights

Commodities
M

Macy's quarterly profit drops on higher discounts

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 22, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Macy's M.N posted a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, dragged down by heavy discounting and elevated promotion to clear spring and early summer merchandise.

The department store chain logged an adjusted net income of $71 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $277 million, or $1 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.