Macy's Q1 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Cuts Annual Earnings Guidance Below View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

Macy's Inc. (M) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $155 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $4.982 billion from $5.348 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, considering anticipated macroeconomic impact on the consumer, the company has revised down its guidance, below estimates. Macy's now expects adjusted income per share of $2.70 - $3.20 against its previous expectation of $3.67 - $4.11 per share. Analysts, on average, project the firm to post adjusted income per share of $3.69.

It also cut the revenue expectations to $22.8 billion-$23.2 billion from $23.7 billion-$24.2 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenue of $24 billion.

Stock Movement:

Following the release of the first-quarter results and full year outlook, Macy's was trading down by 6.11 percent at $12.76 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Macy's Inc. Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $155 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $4.982 Bln vs. $5.348 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.