Macy's Projects Q1 Results Better Than Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) reported a preliminary first quarter adjusted loss per share of $2.03 compared to profit of $0.44, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $2.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Preliminary first quarter net sales declined to $3.02 billion from $5.50 billion, previous year. Analysts expect revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter.

"The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our first quarter sales and earnings results. By June 1, we had approximately 450 stores reopened, with the majority opened in their full format. Our reopened stores are performing better than anticipated," said Jeff Gennette, CEO.

The company noted that the preliminary results do not include the non-cash impact of goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, which are expected to have a material impact on the reported results. The company will release its first quarter earnings results on July 1, 2020.

On Monday, Macy's announced the closing on approximately $4.5 billion of new financing, including its previously announced $1.3 billion of 8.375% senior secured notes, as well as a new $3.15 billion asset-based credit agreement. Also, the company has amended and substantially reduced the credit commitments of its existing $1.5 billion unsecured credit agreement. With the closing of these financings, the company expects to have sufficient liquidity to address the needs of the business, and repaying upcoming debt maturities in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Shares of Macy's, Inc. were up 8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

