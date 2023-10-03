News & Insights

Macy's Plans To Triple Small-format Stores Through Fall 2025 - Quick Facts

October 03, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) said, beginning in 2024, up to 30 new Macy's small-format locations will open across the country. The expansion is in addition to the nearly 15 small-format Macy's and Bloomie's locations that Macy's, Inc. currently operates. Beginning in 2023, new Macy's small-format stores will operate under the 'Macy's' nameplate.

Adrian Mitchell, CFO for Macy's, said: "Our small-format strategy is one way we intend to harness the full power of the Macy's brand to deliver sustainable, profitable sales growth for Macy's, Inc. beginning in 2024."

The company noted that, year-to date through spring 2023, Macy's small-format stores open for more than one fiscal year have achieved positive comparable owned plus licensed sales growth.

