News & Insights

Markets
M

Macy's Plans To Hire More Than 31,500 Seasonal Positions For Holiday Season

September 19, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced plans to hire over 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers.

The company said it offers a streamlined online application process that can take as little as five minutes, with most job offers made within 48 hours.

Additionally, Macy's will host four nationwide in-person holiday hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations on September 26, October 24, November 21, and December 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.