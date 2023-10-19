News & Insights

Macy's Offers Curated Selection Of Beauty, Home, Toys, Accessories For Holiday Season

October 19, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (M), said its customers can shop "Gifts We Love," a curated list featuring beauty, home, toys, accessories and unique gifts, this holiday season. Gifts We Love is now available to shop on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and at select Macy's stores nationwide.

Dana Avidan Cohn, Director of Editorial at Macy's, said: "This year, we've curated a selection of products in our "Gifts We Love" list featuring must-have brands, trends and in-demand items that everyone will love this holiday season."

