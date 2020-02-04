Macy's New Transformation Plan Is So Big It Has a Code Name

Macy’s will close 125 stores, lay off 2,000 employees, relocate its headquarters to New York from San Francisco, and make Atlanta its technology hub. It will also expand its off-price offerings, and is testing a new store format.

Macy’s will close 125 stores, lay off 2,000 employees, relocate its headquarters to New York from San Francisco, and make Atlanta its technology hub. It will also expand its off-price offerings, and is testing a new store format.

Times have been tough for Macy’s. Its stock, down 36% during the past 12 months, sat out the market’s rally last year. Now, it’s making big changes, so big the company even gave them a code name: Polaris Strategy.

Polaris is a three-year plan that is geared to “stabilize profitability and position the company for growth. What does that plan entail? We’ll quote CEO Jeff Gennette, who had this to say in the company’s press release:

We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams. Over the past three years, we have shown we can grow the top-line; however, we have significant work to do to improve the bottom-line. We are confident the strategy we are announcing today will allow us to stabilize margin in 2020 and set the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth.

Under Polaris, Macy’s will aim to “strengthen customer relationships, “curate quality fashion,” “accelerate digital growth,” “optimize its store portfolio,” and “reset [its] cost base.” Translation: Macy’s will close 125 stores, lay off 2,000 employees, relocate its headquarters to New York from San Francisco, and make Atlanta its technology hub. It will also expand its off-price offerings, and is testing a new store format.

Of course, while such moves are expected to bring savings stores will they also come with a cost, some $50 million $490 million in 2019. Macy’s now expects sales of $8.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019, below forecasts for $8.34 billion, and earnings of $2.20 to $2.40 a share in 2020, below forecasts for $2.42.

That’s a lot of moving parts for a company that has been transforming itself for years now, and the markets response isn’t much of a response at all: Macy’s stock has risen 0.2% to $16.50 at 4:47 p.m.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.