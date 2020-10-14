M

Macy's names retail consulting exec as CFO

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Macy's Inc said on Wednesday Adrian Mitchell, a managing director at Boston Consulting Group, will take over as the department store operator's chief financial officer in November.

Paula Price stepped down as Macy's CFO in May and was replaced on an interim basis by Felicia Williams.

