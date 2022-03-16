Macy's (M) Woos Shoppers With Alluring Own Your Style Platform

Macy's, Inc. M continues to deepen its focus on growing as a digitally-led omnichannel retailer and executing its Polaris Strategy. In latest developments, M introduced its brand platform Own Your Style, which looks forward to give a valuable meaning to style to include individuality. Here, Macy’s offers a curated assortment of the top brands with the latest trends, designed on the brand’s successful history.



Launch of this platform highlights a major step within Macy’s Polaris strategy to win fashion via digital and social-first experiences, branded content, expert advice, personalized suggestions and so on. Management is on track to fully integrate Own Your Style at macys.com, Macy’s app, social media and stores.



The new platform looks to help guests express their exclusive personal style via connecting them with products, advice and value. Keeping customers at the core of Macy's’ communication, this brand platform will help celebrate customers’ own style and overcome style challenges with trendy assortments. This platform will mainly focus on individuality, with customers of every ethnicity, size, gender identity and ability. Management is reintroducing Macy’s Style Crew to further help out customers.



The Own Your Style platform will offer guests elevated digital experiences with simplified global navigation and a personalized dashboard. These experiences will feature product carousels in various categories and the latest product photos grids, showcasing items in a new layout. The online Own Your Style hub will be a curated destination for style.

What’s More?

Macy's Polaris Strategy to better adapt to the retail ecosystem appears encouraging. This includes strengthening customer relationships, expanding assortments, accelerating digital growth, optimizing store portfolio and reducing costs. Management also strives to drive value across product categories and boost merchandise margins by adopting effective pricing as well as reduced promotions.



In addition, management has been enhancing M’s digital offerings to deliver customers a seamless shopping experience. Macy’s collaboration with the Swedish buy now, pay later group Klarna is enabling it to offer shoppers the financial ease and payment flexibility with their online purchases. Its tie-up with DoorDash for expediting delivery service is also encouraging. Besides, M announced the launch of a digital marketplace to strengthen its omni-channel retailing capabilities.



Moreover, Macy’s formed a partnership with Mirakl, a leading enterprise marketplace technology company. The platform is expected to be launched in the second half of 2022. Selected third-party merchants will sell products on macys.com and bloomingdales.com. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, digital sales increased 12% from the prior fiscal-year quarter’s level and surged 36% from fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 levels.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player’s shares have rallied 26.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 18% rally.

Key Picks in Retail

Some better-ranked stocks are Capri Holdings CPRI, Tapestry TPR and Boot Barn Holdings BOOT.



Capri Holdings, which offers accessories and footwear, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CPRI has an expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 53.9% for three-five years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 215.8% from the year-ago corresponding figure. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1,018.2%, on average.

Tapestry, a renowned designer of fine accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TPR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.5% and 22.9%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago levels. TPR has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.5% for three-five years.



Boot Barn Holdings, a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. BOOT has an expected EPS growth rate of 20% for three-five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 62.6% and 220.8%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter */earnings surprise of 47.1%, on average.

