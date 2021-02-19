Macy's (M) to Report Q4 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Macy's, Inc. M is likely to register top- and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Feb 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6,550 million, which indicates a decline of 21.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The company’s top line declined 22.7% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents per share. Although the consensus mark has increased by 2 cents in the past seven days, it suggests a decline of 92.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. We note that Macy's delivered an earnings surprise of 76.5% in the last reported quarter. Also, this well-known fashion retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.5%, on average.

Keys Aspects to Note

The coronavirus pandemic has been causing disruptions in Macy’s business, mainly in regards to its physical store performance. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to reflect the slower recovery of store sales, especially in urban areas. Further, decline in tourism owing to the pandemic is likely to have hurt the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, adverse impacts stemming from higher expenses cannot be ruled out.



Nevertheless, the company is likely to have gained from the efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy. The strategy includes strengthening customer relationships, expansion of assortments and optimizing store portfolio among others. Notably, the company is striving to boost online sales. In this context it has been undertaking prudent measures to bolster omni-channel capabilities as well as enhancing mobile and website features to deliver superior shopping experience. These upsides are likely to have provided some cushion during the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Macy’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Macy’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +48.08%.

