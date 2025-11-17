Macy's (M) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Macy's (M) closed at $19.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.2% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Shares of the department store operator have appreciated by 12.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 3, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 450% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion, down 3.25% from the year-ago period.

M's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $21.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.24% and -4.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.05% increase. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Macy's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.53.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

