Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Macy's (M) standing at $12.02, reflecting a -1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The department store operator's shares have seen an increase of 9.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Macy's in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating a 44.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.47 billion, indicating a 7.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $21.22 billion, signifying shifts of -22.73% and -4.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.77% lower. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Macy's has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.01.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

