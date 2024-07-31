Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Macy's (M) closed at $17.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

The the stock of department store operator has fallen by 2.92% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 15.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.04 billion, indicating a 1.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $22.71 billion, signifying shifts of -20.29% and -1.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Macy's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Macy's presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Macy's is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.46 for its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

