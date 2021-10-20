Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $26.35, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 22.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 236.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.17 billion, up 29.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion, which would represent changes of +269.68% and +37.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, M currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.

Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

