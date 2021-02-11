Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $15.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 16.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect M to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 93.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, down 21.88% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, M is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.66, which means M is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that M currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.