Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $15.07, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 24.43% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 93.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, down 21.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, M is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.17, so we one might conclude that M is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

