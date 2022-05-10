Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $22.28, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 8.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 16.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Macy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Macy's is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.35 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $24.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.46% and +0.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Macy's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.05, so we one might conclude that Macy's is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.