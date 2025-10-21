Macy's (M) Stock Moves 1.45%: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $18.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The department store operator's stock has climbed by 6.45% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 500.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.57 billion, indicating a 3.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion, indicating changes of -25.76% and -4.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.11% higher. Macy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Macy's has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.14.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.