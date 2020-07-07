Macy's (M) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $6.56, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 30.79% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from M as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.94, down 792.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.52 billion, down 36.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.52 per share and revenue of $17.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -255.33% and -30.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.49% lower within the past month. M is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.