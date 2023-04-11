Macy's (M) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $18.42, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 0.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Macy's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 57.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.12 billion, down 4.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $24.14 billion, which would represent changes of -15.4% and -1.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Macy's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.19, so we one might conclude that Macy's is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

