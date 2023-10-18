Macy's (M) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Macy's (M) reached $11.42, with a -0.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.34% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 4.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Macy's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 96.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.78 billion, down 8.51% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $23.06 billion, signifying shifts of -37.28% and -5.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Right now, Macy's possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Macy's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.02.

Investors should also note that M has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

