Macy's (M) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $25.80, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 3.62% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Macy's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Macy's to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 102.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $24.63 billion, which would represent changes of -18.46% and +0.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Macy's has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.5, which means Macy's is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

