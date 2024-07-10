Macy's (M) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Macy's (M) reached $18.82, with a -0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 0.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.30, signifying a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $22.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.29% and -1.67%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Macy's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Macy's presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Macy's is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.62 of its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.