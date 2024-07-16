Macy's (M) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Macy's (M) ended the recent trading session at $16.81, demonstrating a -0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the department store operator have depreciated by 8.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 15.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.04 billion, showing a 1.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $22.71 billion, indicating changes of -20.29% and -1.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Macy's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Macy's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.29.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

