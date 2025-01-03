Macy's (M) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Macy's (M) standing at $16.82, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.

The department store operator's stock has climbed by 0.67% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Macy's to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.83 billion, reflecting a 3.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $22.49 billion, signifying shifts of -31.14% and -2.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Macy's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.25% lower. Macy's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Macy's is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

