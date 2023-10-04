Macy's (M) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Macy's (M) reached $11.48, with a +0.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 4.83% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Macy's to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 96.15%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.79 billion, indicating an 8.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and a revenue of $23.07 billion, representing changes of -37.28% and -5.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. At present, Macy's boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Macy's is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.94, so one might conclude that Macy's is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry stood at 0.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

