Macy's (M) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Macy's (M) reported revenue of $4.74 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was -42.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Owned basis - YoY change (Domestic retail) : -2.4% versus -2.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -2.4% versus -2.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury : 164 versus 161 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 164 versus 161 estimated by four analysts on average. Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP) : 512 compared to the 510 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 512 compared to the 510 average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated Number of stores : 735 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 729.

: 735 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 729. Net Sales : $4.74 billion versus $4.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.

: $4.74 billion versus $4.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Net Sales- Other Revenue : $161 million compared to the $154.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $161 million compared to the $154.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net : $120 million versus $128.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $120 million versus $128.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net: $41 million compared to the $42.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

Shares of Macy's have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

