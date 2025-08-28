Macy's (M) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy's (M) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 64.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.74 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 8.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Macy's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales' should come in at $4.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other Revenue' will reach $180.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net' at $40.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury' will reach 173 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 157 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Macy's Stores - Boxes (EOP)' to come in at 452 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 506 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consolidated Number of stores' will likely reach 687 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 720 .

Macy's shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), M is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.