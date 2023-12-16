Macy`s (M) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 16.25

The average one-year price target for Macy`s (NYSE:M) has been revised to 16.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 23.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.55% from the latest reported closing price of 19.71 / share.

Macy`s Declares $0.17 Dividend

On October 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $19.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 1.78%, and the highest has been 22.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.92 (n=167).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy`s. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.15%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 252,242K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 11,320K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,309K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 12.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,517K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 26.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,464K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 24.86% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,810K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,765K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 23.30% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 7,544K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,977K shares, representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Macy`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

