Macy's (M) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Macy's (M) standing at $15.45, reflecting a +1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

The department store operator's stock has climbed by 6.36% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating a 2.56% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion, indicating changes of -22.29% and -4.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Macy's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Macy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Macy's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.63.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.