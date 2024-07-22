Macy's (M) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Macy's (M) ending at $16.55, denoting a +1.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Shares of the department store operator witnessed a loss of 10.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Macy's in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.04 billion, indicating a 1.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $22.71 billion, signifying shifts of -20.29% and -1.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Macy's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.45 of its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.