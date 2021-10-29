Macy's (M) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $26.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 16.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from M as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 18, 2021. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 236.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.17 billion, up 29.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +269.68% and +37.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.01.

Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

