Macy's (M) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $6.13, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of -$1.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 792.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.52 billion, down 36.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.61 per share and revenue of $17.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -258.42% and -30.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.