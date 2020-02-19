Macy's (M) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $16.29, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 5.42% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.32 billion, down 1.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.92% higher. M is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, M is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means M is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, M's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

