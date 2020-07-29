Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $6.49, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 6.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from M as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.94, down 792.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.52 billion, down 36.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.61 per share and revenue of $17.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -258.42% and -30.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.89% lower. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

