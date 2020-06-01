Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $6.37, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 1, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.37, down 638.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.03 billion, down 44.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.78 per share and revenue of $18.75 billion, which would represent changes of -229.9% and -23.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11936.37% lower. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.