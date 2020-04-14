Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $6.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 8.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from M as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 247.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.81 billion, down 12.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $22.50 billion, which would represent changes of -63.92% and -8.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 57.83% lower. M is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, M is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.75.

Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

