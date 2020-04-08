Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $6.01, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 42.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of -$0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 236.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.88 billion, down 11.26% from the year-ago period.

M's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $22.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.17% and -7.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 54.73% lower. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, M is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.92, which means M is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.