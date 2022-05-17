Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $21.30, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had lost 18.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 14.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.64% in that time.

Macy's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Macy's is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

M's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $24.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.46% and +0.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Macy's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Macy's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.55.

Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.