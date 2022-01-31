Macy's (M) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $25.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Macy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Macy's is projected to report earnings of $1.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 146.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.44 billion, up 24.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $24.22 billion, which would represent changes of +320.36% and +39.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher within the past month. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Macy's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.87, so we one might conclude that Macy's is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that M has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. M's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

