Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Macy's (M) closed at $7.75, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 23.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 19, 2020. In that report, analysts expect M to post earnings of -$0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1257.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.84 billion, down 25.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.84 per share and revenue of $16.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -231.96% and -31.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher within the past month. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.