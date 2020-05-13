Macy's (M) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed at $5.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 1, 2020. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of -$1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 365.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.63 billion, down 34.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $19.86 billion, which would represent changes of -118.21% and -19.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 162.06% lower. M is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

