Macy's (M) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Macy's (M) standing at $18.63, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

The department store operator's shares have seen a decrease of 7.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Macy's is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.45%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.1 billion, reflecting a 1.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $23.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.7% and -5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% higher. Macy's presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Macy's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

