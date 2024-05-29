Macy's (M) Embraces Transformation With A Bold New Chapter

Macy's, Inc. M has been revitalizing its operations and leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and responsiveness to market demands. The company’s "A Bold New Chapter" strategy marks a pivotal year of transition, focusing on operational modernization, technological integration and enhanced customer engagement to navigate the competitive retail landscape successfully.



By streamlining operations, optimizing the real estate portfolio, and leveraging AI for efficiency, Macy's is setting ambitious growth targets. The strategic closure of underperforming stores and asset monetization plans are aimed at improving profitability and shareholder value. Collectively, these efforts position Macy's not just to adapt but to thrive, ensuring sustainable and profitable growth in the face of evolving market dynamics.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has outpaced the industry over the past three months. In the said period, shares of the company have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Dig Deeper

Macy's has declared fiscal 2024 as a pivotal year of transition and investment, marking the commencement of its "A Bold New Chapter" strategy. This initiative aims to accelerate the company's financial improvement through various strategic enhancements, emphasizing modernization and technological integration to foster sustainable growth. In its journey to implement "A Bold New Chapter," Macy's is planning to close 150 underperforming stores and enhance 350 others. This strategic decision aims to optimize the company’s real estate portfolio and boost profitability.



At the heart of Macy's strategy is the modernization of its operations, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence. This approach is designed to streamline the supply chain and optimize inventory management. By enhancing efficiency and responsiveness, Macy's is setting a robust foundation for sustainable growth amid a competitive retail landscape.



With a clear focus on innovation to bolster decision-making and operational efficacy, Macy's has set ambitious targets for 2025 and beyond. The company aims for annual low-single-digit growth in comparable sales and mid-single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, indicating expectations of enhanced operational efficiency and profitability. Additionally, Macy's projects a return to the pre-pandemic levels of annual free cash flow, underlining its confidence in robust cash earnings and maintained financial flexibility.

Strengthening Omnichannel Presence

Macy's significant advancements in the omnichannel shopping experience, including revamping its digital footprint and marketing strategies, demonstrate its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs. By integrating online and in-store experiences, and focusing on digital marketing, Macy's is poised to elevate the customer journey across all platforms. These efforts are designed to increase customer loyalty and conversions, reinforcing the company's leadership in the retail sector.



The introduction of a digital marketplace with third-party sellers further supports its omnichannel strategy. These enhancements are crucial as Macy's continues to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and maintain resilience in consumer spending.

Macy's First 50 Pilot Initiative

The "First 50" initiative serves as a strategic selection of store locations to test the latest retail strategies, including product introductions and visual merchandising improvements. Chosen for its geographic diversity, these stores allow Macy's to evaluate the effectiveness of various strategies across different markets. The success of this initiative, indicated by 3.4% growth in comparable sales and increased customer satisfaction in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, suggests potential expansion across more Macy's locations.

Asset Monetization Target Bodes Well

Macy's strategic asset monetization plan is set to generate significant capital through the closure of stores and distribution centers. Targeting gains between $250 million and $365 million from fiscal 2024 to 2026, this plan underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, and securing long-term sustainability and growth. Additionally, Macy's raised more than $2.4 billion from real estate monetization between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2023. This approach not only aims to enhance shareholder value but also secures the company’s sustainability and growth in the long term.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Canada Goose GOOS, Bath & Body Works BBWI and Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY.



Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 13.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. GOOS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 70.9%.



Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailer. It has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates a decline of 0.4% and growth of 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. BBWI has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.2%.



Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 10.4% from the year-earlier reported levels. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.