Macy's (M) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $16.36, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Macy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Macy's to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, down 9.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion, which would represent changes of -34.38% and -6.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5% lower. Macy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Macy's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

Meanwhile, M's PEG ratio is currently 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

